CHP arrests suspect in Oakland freeway shooting with help of witness dash cam video

The California Highway Patrol said a suspect in a freeway shooting was arrested with the help of a witness' dash cam video.

Around 9 a.m. on March 20, CHP got a 911 call from someone driving on Intestate 580 in Oakland. Dispatch was told the driver of a white car was seen pointing a gun out of their car window and shooting.

Golden Gate Division investigators have arrested a suspect in this March 29 freeway shooting in the Oakland Area. 32 year-old Dominic Taylor of San Leandro was arrested on numerous felony charges after recklessly firing a pistol on I-580 in Oakland. pic.twitter.com/xP0sK9mZvM — CHP Golden Gate (@CHP_GoldenGate) May 6, 2024

The caller said the white car then left I-580 using the Seminary exit and was headed to Seminary Avenue.

Investigators responded to the area and found no victims, and no other 911 calls were received in connection to the shooting.

A photo taken from a dash cam video shows the driver of a white pointing a gun out of their car window. California Highway Patrol

The CHP said the dash cam led investigators to 32-year-old Dominic Jerome Taylor of San Leandro.

CHP officers pulled him over on April 12 in Oakland. During the stop, officers began to suspect Jerome may be driving under the influence.

He was then arrested on suspicion of DUI, DUI w/ BAC over .08, willful discharge of a firearm with negligence, discharge of a firearm from a vehicle, driving while having a suspended license and driving without an ignition interlock device.