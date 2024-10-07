CHP arrest Richmond man in connection with Vallejo freeway shooting

Detectives with the the California Highway Patrol on Monday announced the arrest of a Richmond man in connection with a Vallejo freeway shooting over the weekend that left one victim injured.

According to a Facebook post, CHP officers were dispatched to investigate a shooting on eastbound Interstate 780 (I-780), east of Glencove Rd. in Vallejo early Saturday morning at around 5:30 a.m. Officers arrived and found the victim vehicle pulled to the right shoulder of the freeway. The driver had pulled over and called 9-1-1 and the victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds prior to CHP arrival on scene.

Detectives assigned to the CHP's Golden Gate Division Special Investigations Unit (SIU) responded to the scene and took the lead on the investigation. Detectives were provided with a description of the suspect vehicle, which was then located utilizing a Flock Safety camera in the area. Using this information, detectives identified a suspect, 40-year-old Richmond resident Mohamed Ahmed Rafel Ali.

At approximately 5 p.m., detectives located Ali at his home in Richmond with the assistance of the Golden Gate Division Warrant Service Team and took him into custody without incident. The suspect was booked into Solano County Jail on multiple felony charges including attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and firing a weapon at an occupied vehicle.