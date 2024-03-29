CHP arrest man suspected of shooting vehicle in road rage incident near Union City

CHP officers earlier this week arrested the man they believe shot out the window of a vehicle Wednesday on northbound Interstate 880 near Union City in a road rage incident.

Just before 3 p.m. Wednesday, the victim called CHP to report his vehicle was shot at by a male subject driving a green Toyota sedan on northbound I-880, south of Alvarado Niles Road, following a road rage incident.

The victim sustained minor injuries from the glass shattering in the vehicle.

A vehicle is shot at by a male subject driving a green Toyota sedan on I-880 Northbound, south of Alvarado Niles Road after a road rage incident in the Hayward, Calif., area on March 28, 2024. The suspect was identified, located and arrested within 24 hours of the crime. CHP Hayward

By Thursday, CHP investigators identified and located the suspect. A search warrant of the suspect's house was obtained with investigators finding two guns and a large amount of ammunition. The man was arrested.

CHP asked anyone who might have witnessed the incident to call the Hayward CHP office with details at (510) 489-1500.

CHP said on social media aggressive driving has increasingly become a major cause of concern for many road users. Extreme cases of aggressive driving can escalate to road rage. Road rage is aggressive or violent behavior that occurs between drivers on a roadway. If you find that you have agitated another driver, CHP advises do not react or retaliate. This will only cause the situation to escalate.

They also advise avoiding eye contact with angry drivers. Do not respond to aggression with aggression. They say keep your distance and have passengers record the incident if possible.

Have an escape route and don't drive home if the aggressive driver continues to follow you.

If you feel you are at risk, call 911 and drive to a police station. If you are confronted, stay as calm and courteous as possible. Be prepared to give the description of the driver, vehicle, license plate number, location, and direction of travel.