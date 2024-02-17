CHP arrest man suspected of fatally shooting woman in Pinole

The California Highway Patrol on Friday night arrested a Pinole homicide suspect during a traffic stop in the Santa Cruz area, police said.

Officers received a report around 8:45 a.m. Friday of someone breaking into a house in the 500 block of Summit Drive and attacking a woman, police said in a statement.

Pinole and Hercules police responded to the scene and found a woman dead with at least one gunshot wound. The victim's identity wasn't immediately disclosed.

Jeffrey Kendall is wanted by Pinole Police after a woman was found shot to death Friday, Feb. 16, 2024. Pinole Police via Bay City News

Jeffrey Kendall, 36, whom police said is "associated with the house," was seen on video leaving the area in a car.

At approximately 11:40 p.m., the CHP stopped Kendall. Pinole police detectives responded and took custody of Kendall. His vehicle was impounded and a firearm was discovered inside it.

Kendall was booked on charges of homicide and domestic violence, and is currently in custody with bail set at $1.1 million. He is being held at the Martinez Detention Facility.

Police ask anyone with information about this case to call 510-724-1111.