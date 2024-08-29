CHP arrest 4, seize AK-47 assault rifle after freeway pursuit from Oakland to SF, Redwood City

California Highway Patrol officers were able to arrest four suspects and seize and AK-47 assault rifle in connection with shots fired on an Oakland freeway early Tuesday morning, according to a Facebook post.

The arrests came after a pursuit that led authorities across the Bay to San Francisco before finally ending in Redwood City.

CHP pursuit ends on Hwy 101 near the Embarcadero Rd. exit. CHP Oakland

According to a Facebook post by the CHP - Oakland account, shortly after 2 a.m. Tuesday morning, Oakland area CHP officers responded to reports of shots fired near westbound I-580 at Golf Links Road. CHP immediately observed the involved suspect vehicle, a gray Nissan sedan with no plates, traveling at a high rate of speed.

An attempt by officers to stop the vehicle led to the suspect vehicle fleeing, which initiating a pursuit. The suspect vehicle traveled across the Bay, continuing into the jurisdiction of San Francisco CHP units. The CHP - Golden Gate Division Air Operations helicopter Air37 also joined the pursuit. The vehicle eventually stopped at Hester Avenue and Bayshore Boulevard near Highway 101, where three suspects fled the suspect vehicle and were swiftly apprehended.

AK-47 seized after CHP pursuit CHP Oakland

The Nissan fled the area and was spotted on southbound Highway 101 CHP Redwood City Area units. A second pursuit commenced with those units, ending in a crash near the Embarcadero Rd. exit from the freeway in Palo Alto. The driver was taken into custody and an Avtomat Kalashnikova (AK-47) assault rifle with extended magazines and spent shell casings were recovered from the vehicle.

Authorities did not detail the charges that the suspects would be facing, but noted that the CHP Oakland Area Major Crimes Unit will be taking lead in this investigation.