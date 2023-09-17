Chopper crew on way to recover Pacifica body finds GG Bridge jumper

SAN FRANCISCO -- A Sonoma County Sheriff's Office helicopter crew had a grisly Friday evening.

After being called around 6 p.m. to assist with the recovery of a body near a rocky cliff in Pacifica, the helicopter was heading south when the crew discovered there was a water rescue taking place around the Golden Gate Bridge, the vicinity of which the helicopter was flying.

Sheriff's officials said someone jumped from the bridge and was last seen in the water about four minutes earlier.

According to Sonoma County Sheriff's Office social media, the crew located the subject in the water "within 30 seconds" of hearing the dispatch call.

The subject didn't appear to be conscious and the outgoing tide was pulling him toward the ocean.

The Sonoma crew hovered over the site until a nearby Coast Guard lifeboat could recover the jumper, who was pronounced dead.

The helicopter continued to Pacifica, where a body was found around 5 p.m. at the north end of Pacifica State Beach, locally known as Linda Mar Beach, in a rugged and rocky area.

The Sonoma crew assisted Pacifica police in the recovery, using a 100-foot longline to recover the body in a traverse rescue stretcher and fly it to a nearby parking lot, where they turned it over to the San Mateo County Coroner's Office.

Pacifica police are still investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the police at (650) 738-7314, or the silent witness tip line at (650) 359-4444. Crime tips may also be submitted online to http://www.cityofpacifica.org/depts/police/default.asp