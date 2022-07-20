Elderly man identified in fatal e-bicycle plunge at China Camp in San Rafael
SAN RAFAEL -- The Marin County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday identified a man killed in an e-bicycle accident at China Camp State Park in San Rafael as 67-year-old San Francisco resident Sherman Wayne Chen.
The sheriff's office said Chen was riding on the Bay View Trail at the park at around 12:20 p.m. when he lost control of his e-bike while going up a hillside and rode off a steep ridgeline to the ground below.
Chen, who was wearing a helmet, was found on a steep ravine with injuries consistent with a long fall, the sheriff's office said. Despite the efforts of bystanders and paramedics, Chen's condition declined and he died at the scene.
A forensic postmortem examination with toxicology testing was scheduled for later this week. The death is being investigated by California State Parks Rangers and the sheriff's office's Coroner Division.
