Child killed, another seriously injured in suspected DUI crash near Martinez

One child was killed and another suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash near Martinez early Sunday morning.

CHP said it was advised at 12:06 a.m. of a solo crash on westbound Highway 4, near Morello Avenue.

A grey Honda CR-V being driven by an adult left the roadway and hit a tree. The driver sustained moderate injuries and was transported to the hospital.

An 11-year-old passenger sustained major, life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital.

A 5-year-old passenger sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators determined the 5-year-old wasn't properly restrained in a child seat.

Officers went to the hospital and arrested the driver on suspicion of DUI and manslaughter.

This crash is still under investigation.

Investigators ask anyone with information about the crash or the events leading to it to contact CHP Contra Costa in Martinez at 925-646-4980.