Chicano Batman set to deliver eclectic Latin grooves at Stern Grove

Chicano Batman, band led by a trio of Latino artists from Los Angeles, will bring their eclectic mix of psychedelia, funk, soul and rock to the stage at Stern Grove this Sunday.

The band embraces their authentic selves both in their music and their journey as musicians.

During an interview with CBS News Bay Area, bassist Eduardo Arenas expressed his excitement about the band's upcoming performance at Stern Grove, highlighting their eagerness to connect with fans in San Francisco.

"You know, it just makes us feel really amazing, said Arenas. "San Francisco has always had open arms."

Describing the band's sound as psychedelic soul, Arenas acknowledges that acceptance didn't come easy, particularly from his parents who initially struggled to support his musical aspirations.

"My parents were not very happy about us doing music, because, you know, we have masters degrees, multiple degrees, and careers before this, and we gave it up," he recalled.

Despite the initial challenges of deviating from traditional career paths, Arenas notes that as Chicano Batman's influence has grown, their parents have come to appreciate their artistic gifts.

"When my mom sees my at the Hollywood Bowl, or at the Forum, and we're playing the way we are playing right now, it takes over her body, her soul," Arenas explained.

Eduardo emphasizes the passion behind Chicano Batman's music, which he describes as soulful and infused with a blend of Latin styles, paired with funk, rock, and soul. Their music embodies a unique blend of genres with heartfelt intensity and a commitment to their cultural roots.

"Chicano Batman is an identity, is music, is resilience," he said. "It's a movement. It is art."

When Chicano Batman brings their fusion of Latino artistry to the stage at Stern Grove Sunday, they will be joined by Canadian-Colombian singer Lido Pimienta and San Francisco DJ Juan "Wonway Posibul" Amador.