Chicago jazz legend Ramsey Lewis dies at age 87

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago composer and jazz legend Ramsey Lewis, known for his hit "The In Crowd" passed away Monday at the age of 87.

Lewis grew up in the Cabrini Green housing project. He started taking piano lessons at a young age and played piano at church, where his father was choir director.

According to a Facebook Post, Lewis died in his Chicago home. Lewis was a three-time Grammy winner, and NEA Jazz Master. His 1965 hit "The In Crowd" was an international pop crossover hit.

Lewis went to Wells High School and it's where saxophonist Wallace Burton asked him to join his band, the Clefs, a band that performed jazz and R&B. The draft for the Korean War claimed several band members, but three who didn't get drafted: Lewis, bassist Eldee Young, and drummer Redd Holt, formed the Ramsey Lewis Trio.

Lewis went to Wells High School and it's where saxophonist Wallace Burton asked him to join his band, the Clefs, a band that performed jazz and R&B. The draft for the Korean War claimed several band members, but three who didn't get drafted: Lewis, bassist Eldee Young, and drummer Redd Holt, formed the Ramsey Lewis Trio.

In 1956, their first album, "Ramsey Lewis and His Gentlemen of Jazz" was released on the Chess label and shortly afterwards, Lewis performed with his trio at Birdland in New York. That three-week stint led to performances at the Newport Jazz Festival and the Village Vanguard.

The trio also recorded with jazz icons Max Roach, Clark Terry, and Sonny Stitt.

Lewis broke through in 1965 with the crossover hit, "The In Crowd." The Grammy-winning song (written by Dobie Gray) was followed by "Hang on Sloopy" and "Wade in the Water."

The pianist's 1974 album "Sun Goddess" and title track were produced by Earth, Wind and Fire's Maurice White and featured members of Earth, Wind & Fire (EW&F leader Maurice White had played drums with Lewis in his trio during the '60s). It illustrated Lewis' incorporation of fusion and R&B into his music.

According to Lewis' family, his many honors included five honorary doctorate degrees and an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Jazz Artist. The single "The In Crowd" single was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame and personal artifacts are at the Smithsonian Institution. Lewis received a 2007 National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) Jazz Master Award, placing him in the company of piano legends including Ahmad Jamal, Chick Corea, McCoy Tyner, Dr. Billy Taylor, and Cecil Taylor.

The jazz composer also hosted the weekly "Legends of Jazz" program on WDCB-FM heard Sunday afternoons. Lewis spent the last year working on his memoir "Gentleman of Jazz" with co-writer Aaron Cohen. The book is set to be released in 2023.

He is survived by his wife Janet Lewis; daughters Denise Jeffries and Dawn Allain (Michael); sons Kendall Kelly Lewis, Frayne Lewis (Julletta), and Bobby Lewis (Crystal); grandchildren Apryl Daniels (Dennis), Regan Lewis, Kris Jeffries (Nailah), Joshua Allain, Junell Lewis, Malachi Lewis, Aja Alain, Jordan Lewis, Ramsey Lewis IV, Dorien Olson-Lewis, Miyoshie Lewis, Meshach Lewis, Taylor Lewis, Kevai Lewis, Frayne Lewis Jr., Niya Lewis, and Asia Lewis; great-grandchildren Jalen Simmons, Dennis Daniels III, Omari Jackson; nieces Paula Jackson and Kimberly Johnson; and nephew James Johnson. He was predeceased by his sons Ramsey Lewis III and Kevyn Lewis.

On Lewis' Facebook page, his wife posted this quote:

Ramsey's passion for music was truly fueled by the love and dedication of his fans across the globe. He loved touring and meeting music lovers from so many cultures and walks of life. It was our family's great pleasure to share Ramsey in this special way with all those who admired his God-given talents. We are forever grateful for your support.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Jazz Foundation of America at www.jazzfoundation.org

