Charlie Walter joined KPIX5 in August 2021 as a sports anchor/reporter. He also hosts sports talk radio in the Bay Area on 95.7 The Game.

He comes to KPIX5 after working as a pre/postgame show host for the Cincinnati Reds on Bally Sports.

Walter grew up in Cincinnati, Ohio and was introduced to television while working for a student run TV station at Ohio University.

Before moving to the Bay Area, Walter was a reporter at local TV stations in SEC country, extensively covering the Alabama Crimson Tide, Auburn Tigers, Tennessee Volunteers and Kentucky Wildcats for WSFA, WVLT, and LEX18.

Charlie, his wife, and two dogs live in the peninsula. 

@CharlieWalterTV is my twitter, if there's a follow him option.

February 19, 2023

