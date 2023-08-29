Police activity underway at Chabot Elementary School in Oakland

Major police activity was underway at Chabot Elementary School in Oakland Tuesday morning.

The school is located at 6686 Chabot Road in the city's Rockridge neighborhood.

There is no immediate word from Oakland Police on the nature of the police activity. The school's website was down at last check Tuesday morning.

Aerial footage showed a heavy police presence outside and on the campus.

The school has been the recent target of negative social media posts following a reported gathering at the school Saturday for Black, Brown and AAPI families, with critics of the gathering characterizing the event as a "no whites allowed" playdate.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, the notorious far-right and anti-LGBTQ Libs of TikTok account Monday called the school "racist against white people."

Police vehicles outside of Chabot Elementary School in Oakland, August 29, 2023. KPIX

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.