Chabot College in Hayward inks guaranteed transfer agreement with Alabama HBCU

HAYWARD – Chabot College in Hayward is partnering with a historically black college in Alabama in order to expand educational opportunities, especially for Black students.

Chabot, a community college, now has an agreement with Miles College in Birmingham that "creates a guaranteed transfer pipeline from Chabot to Miles College and also includes a bridge scholarship," Chabot officials said in a news release this week.

"Chabot couldn't be more excited for this relationship with Miles College and for the strong ties it will develop between our institutions," said Chabot president Jamal Cooks. "With Black History Month approaching, we are reminded of the unique experience that (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) provide in fostering a supportive environment where Black students can succeed."

Dr. Jamal A. Cooks and Dr. Tonya Perry sign the pipeline partnership at Chabot College in Hayward in late 2023. Chabot College via Bay City News

Cooks also said he plans to expand Chabot's relationships with other HBCUs, possibly focusing on smaller schools that "might otherwise be overlooked."

People can learn more by visiting https://www.chabotcollege.edu/counseling/transfer-center/hbcu-transfer-agreement.php.