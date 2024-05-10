Suspect shot, killed by Ceres police after reports of waving knife at family; officer injured

Ceres police shoot, kill suspect after responding to reports of him waving knife at family Ceres police shoot, kill suspect after responding to reports of him waving knife at family 02:11

CERES -- Police shot and killed a suspect after responding to reports that the man was waving a knife at family members in Ceres, then took off from officers and ran through a neighborhood, the police department said.

A little after 11:30 a.m. Friday, officers responded to the 3400 block of Dirk Court for reports that a man was waving a knife at family members.

Dispatchers were provided the name of the suspect and learned he had a warrant out for his arrest for assault with a deadly weapon and domestic violence. These charges were related to an incident with the Modesto Police Department.

When police arrived, the suspect ran from them through residential yards. Officers requested more units to arrive, including a Modesto Police Department K9 unit.

About 30 minutes later, the suspect was found hiding in a vehicle on a commercial property on the 3400 block of 6th Street.

Scene of the incident on Friday. CBS13

When officers attempted to take the suspect into custody, police said an officer fired their weapon, wounding the suspect. The suspect, who has not been identified, died at the scene despite life-saving measures, police said.

An officer was injured with a non-life-threatening injury and was taken to the hospital. What those injuries were are unknown at this time.

A large number of law enforcement officers remain in the area of 6th Street and Roeding Road, just off Highway 99.

What happened when the officers contacted the suspect is unknown, and police did not say if the suspect was armed.

The case remains in the early stages and the Ceres Police Department, as well as the Stanislaus County District Attorney's Office, are investigating the shooting.

No other people were injured.