Celebrations, gatherings with music, fireworks return to East Bay cities this Fourth of July

CONCORD (KPIX) -- Fireworks weren't the only way the Bay Area celebrated this 4th of July. There was a full slate of events and festivities.

Concord wrapped up Independence Day with a fireworks display. It was a full day and many events were back after being postponed by the pandemic.

From contemporary music at San Ramon's celebration concert to the traditional tunes in Walnut Creek, courtesy of the Walnut Creek Concert Band, music was in the air this 4th of July.

Harvey Benstein conducts the Walnut Creek Concert Band.

"Music does what words can never do," said Benstein.

In Concord, the fireworks show lit up the night sky. Councilmember Tim McGallian organized the event.

"July 4th in City of Concord is celebrating Concord and that's why so important for all of us," said McGallian.

Many on this 4th of July were thinking about what this day means to them.

"It's time for us to reflect on what we have and the growth we have gone through in the 246 years of our country," said Benstein.

"Independence, and freedom to do what we want to do," added Jennifer Jimenez from Concord.

Jennifer Jimenez was one of roughly 12,000 people at Mount Diablo High School who arrived hours before the fireworks show to grab a good seat. The event started in 2014 and makes its return after a 3 year hiatus. Families gathered to enjoy the fireworks together and many shared a birthday wish for America.

"I would like to see this country come together," said Rachel Stanford from Concord looking at the children. "Put aside our differences and work together to make this country for the future, for these guys."