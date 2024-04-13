Celebrated LA psych band Hooveriii headlines the Kilowatt in San Francisco

Acclaimed Los Angeles-based sextet Hooveriii returns to the Bay Area for this Monday night show at the Kilowatt in San Francisco's Mission District.

Pronounced "Hoover 3," the LA psych band started as a one-man band project by Bert Hoover, who had fronted hooky garage-punk band CAB 20 until that band split up. His early drum-machine experiments would gradually evolve over a number of recordings, eventually leading Hoover to put together a full band that started releasing heavily reverbed sounds not too far removed from fellow LA garage-psych groups like Osees, Fuzz and Meatbodies.

The band would expand to its current six-piece line-up including powerhouse drummer Owen Barrett (also a member of equally celebrated LA group Love Fiend) by the time it recorded last year's Water For The Frogs -- their first for The Reverberation Appreciation Society -- drawing inspiration from both '70s krautrock and the albums recorded in Berlin by Bowie and Iggy Pop that pulled from some of those same German influences. For the band's latest effort A Round of Applause, Hooveriii and company tightened their song structures for the band's most infectiously melodic collection of tunes yet.

Last fall, the group issued its latest album, Pointe, which found the band reigning in the distorted guitars of their last album for a more pastoral approach. Hooveriii will be reissuing the band's first cassette-only album Quest for Blood on vinyl for Record Store Day later this month. For this show at the Kilowatt Monday night, the group will be joined by SF psych-pop band Milk for the Angry and local act Parisian Mansluts.

Hooveriii with Milk for the Angry and Parisian Mansluts

Monday, April 15, 8 p.m. $15-$20

The Kilowatt