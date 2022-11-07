CBS News poll shows GOP gaining strength ahead of Election Day

SAN FRANCISCO -- Political heavyweights are making their final push ahead of Election Day. A CBS News Battleground Tracker Poll found that Republicans are poised to retake the House while control of the Senate remains up for grabs.

There's an all-out effort to get out the vote with four U.S. presidents on the campaign trail from Florida to Pennsylvania.

"It's a choice -- a choice between two vastly different visions of America," said President Joe Biden.

"Truth and facts and logic and reason and basic decency are on the ballot. Democracy itself is on the ballot!" said former president Barack Obama.

Former president Trump appeared with Pennsylvania GOP candidates Dr. Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano and blasted Democrats on the economy, crime and immigration.

"If you want to stop the destruction of our country and save the American dream then you must vote Republican in a giant red wave!" Trump said.

Pennsylvania and Georgia are among the five toss-up races that could decide control of the U.S. Senate.

California is dominated by Democrats, which means the party is taking blame for a range of problems like high taxes, gas prices and the homelessness crisis. Concern over these issues could benefit Republicans.

"The California voter who is trying to figure out why this is relevant -- well, California matters because it's where the money is ... it's where the populous is and everything that plays out in the eastern part of the United States is multiplied here because there are more Americans here in California than any other state in the country," said James Taylor, USF professor of political science.

Taylor said voters are also worried about democracy itself.

"The Republicans have targeted California like they did with Gavin Newsom's recall. They targeted Katie Porter in Orange County and a number of Southern California districts in that region, hoping that it can actually be the balance that leads to the House being captured by the Republican Party," Taylor said.

KPIX asked Bay Area voters about their top concerns.

"My big issue is student loan forgiveness. I went to school for a very long time. I have a lot of bills and it's just not enough with what we get paid," said Libby Aguayo of San Jose.

"Crime. You know, the level of crime we're seeing in our area -- it's sad. So that is my biggest concern, more than the economy or anything else." said Adriana Guevara of Pleasanton.