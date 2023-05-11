'CBS Evening News With Norah O'Donnell' puts focus on special moms ahead of Mother's Day

NEW YORK -- The "CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell" is delivering a special, week-long Mother's Day series called "Moms in Focus." After a call for viewers of the broadcast to nominate moms making a difference, tonight's report will feature a close-knit family and two dedicated moms across generations.

"CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell speaks with Carol Kemper, a Bay Area mom, who has turned her passion for personal fitness into a career helping senior citizens and people with Parkinson's disease—all while serving as the primary caregiver for her own mom. Kemper was nominated by her sister Beth, who described her as the "mother of all mothers."

"It's just a natural response that we care for each other, and are very close and loving with each other," Kemper told Norah O'Donnell on how her parents set an example.

This week's "Moms in Focus" series included a story on how doulas help combat racial disparities in maternal health, a Virginia library that provides a space for moms to work while their children play or sleep next to them, and a guaranteed income pilot program delivering no strings attached assistance to low income families.

"Our 'Moms in Focus' series is so special and important because Mother's Day is a time to appreciate and acknowledge the sacrifices and contributions of mothers, grandmothers, stepmothers, and caregivers all over the world," said Norah O'Donnell. "We want to highlight the unique challenges faced by mothers during the pandemic and spotlight mothers from all walks of life to share their experiences with our audience and honor the pivotal role they play in our lives."

Listen to O'Donnell's interview with CBS News Radio's Allison Keyes discussing the "Moms in Focus" series.

You can watch "Moms in Focus" tonight on the "CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell" at 6:30 p.m. right after "CBS News Bay Area with Juliette Goodrich" at 6:00 p.m.