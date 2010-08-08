KPIX 5 ConsumerWatch Contact Help

If you've been unable to resolve a consumer problem on your own, the KPIX ConsumerWatch team is here to help you.

Remember, you can always speak to a trained Helpline volunteer, Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 888-5-HELPS-U (888-543-5778). You may leave a message any time and a volunteer will return your call.

You may also email us through the "Consumer Problem" box at kpixconsumerwatch@cbs.com. Please provide your daytime and evening contact information as well as:

* A summary of the current issue or problem. Please be as brief and concise as possible.

* Your account and/or invoice number

The name and billing address on the account/invoice

* The company's name, address, and phone number

* The details of any correspondence or calls you've had with the company. For instance, whom you've spoken with, when you spoke with them, and a summary of the conversation.

* Whether you would be available for an on-camera interview for broadcast.

* IMPORTANT: What you'd like to have happen now to resolve the situation. Please be as specific as possible.

Please do NOT send any attachments, unless we ask for them. In all but very rare instances, we will not investigate business-to-business disputes, criminal cases, employment or family law problems, or landlord/tenant issues.

ConsumerWatch also generally does not investigate cases that are already in litigation or mediation. Because we receive lots of emails and calls every week, sometimes we can't get back to each person right away. Please be patient, and we will contact you as soon as we can.