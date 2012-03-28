CBS 5 ConsumerWatch: Contact Us, Get Your Problems Solved

Our Consumer Helpline is (888) 5-HELPS-U / 888-543-5778

Thanks to the dedication of our experienced helpline volunteers, we've quietly solved many consumer problems that never made it to air as news stories on KPIX.

If you have a consumer question or problem, call our ConsumerWatch hotline at (888) 5-HELPS-U (1-888-543-5778). Our team of experienced volunteers is there to help you Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. You can also fill out this form and submit to our ConsumerWatch unit.

ConsumerWatch is also looking for volunteers to staff its consumer hotline. If you're retired or not working and have life or work experience that could help viewers solve their consumer problems, you might be ideal for our ConsumerWatch volunteer team. We have retired government workers, lawyers, teachers, travel agents and corporate executives who volunteer their time a few hours a week to assist in our problem-solving unit. If you're interested, send us an email at kpixconsumerwatch@cbs.com or call our hotline at (888) 5-HELPS-U (1-888-543-5778).