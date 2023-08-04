Caught on camera: San Mateo home burglary suspects sought

Police in San Mateo have released surveillance photos of three suspects in three burglaries in July.

The San Mateo Police Department said Wednesday that officers responded to three residential break-ins in the 1300 block of Palos Verdes Drive and the 2300 block of Ticonderoga Drive on July 14 and 16.

Surveillance cameras from neighbors showed the three suspects at each location, police said.

Surveillance images of San Mateo residential burglary suspects. San Mateo Police Department

One of the suspects was described as a white or Hispanic male, approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing about 230 pounds. Another suspect was described as a Hispanic male, around 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing about 160 pounds.

The San Mateo Police was not able to describe the third suspect.

Image of the suspect vehicle in San Mateo residential burglaries. San Mateo Police Department

Police also released an image of a suspect vehicle, a dark-colored SUV with a bike rack

Those with relevant information are urged to call the San Mateo Police Department at 650-522-7676 or send a message to porourke@cityofsanmateo.org. Anonymous tips can also be sent to http://tinyurl.com/SMPDTips.