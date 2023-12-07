Caught on camera: Novato police looking for suspected package thief

Novato police are looking for a woman who was caught on video this week allegedly stealing packages in the city's Hillside Park neighborhood.

Novato package theft suspect Novato Police Department

Around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers were alerted to a reported package theft at a residence on Laurelwood Drive. According to the victim, the suspect stole several packages that had been on their doorstep.

The suspect was seen on video surveillance. A photo also shows the woman holding some sort of aluminum dish. Police said that for now, this appears to be an isolated incident within a specific neighborhood.

Novato police said they welcome any assistance from the community with information related to the identification of the suspect.

Police noted the value of video surveillance in their Facebook post about the theft and suggested that residents not currently participating in the department's Surveillance Camera Registry and Monitoring (SCRAM) program to visit novato.org/scram to register their location.

Residents can report suspicious activity immediately by calling 415-897-4361. In an emergency, please call 9-1-1. You can file a report online at novato.org/reportacrime.