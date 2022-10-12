Homeowner shot after confronting catalytic converter thieves in Castro Valley; Suspects elude officers after chase

CASTRO VALLEY -- A man was shot and wounded in Castro Valley early Wednesday morning after confronting thieves trying to steal a catalytic converter from his vehicle, the sheriff's office said.

The shooting happened at about 3:50 a.m. on the 4500 block of Sargent Avenue between Alana Road and Sayer Street. Deputies arrived to find a victim with two gunshot wounds to his leg, according to an Alameda County Sheriff's Office spokesman.

The victim told deputies four people were trying to steal the catalytic converter. After he confronted them, he was shot and the thieves fled in a silver four-door sedan.

The victim was hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Sheriff's spokesman Sgt. Ray Kelly said after the vehicle fled, a patrol unit saw a vehicle matching the description on westbound Interstate Highway 580 at 150th Avenue. The deputy trailed the vehicle onto eastbound state Highway 24 where California Highway Patrol officers joined in.

A stop was attempted, but the driver failed to yield and officer began a pursuit on HIghway 24, which ended at the I-680 split when could not determine which way the vehicle went, Kelly said in a press statement. The CHP later reported a solo vehicle accident at the intersection of Treat and Buskirk in Walnut Creek where four suspects ran from the vehicle.

The trunk of the abandoned vehicle was filled with stolen catalytic converters, Kelly said. The four suspects were not located.

The vehicle was towed as evidence and the investigation was ongoing.