3 taken to hospital after weekend apartment fire in Castro Valley
An apartment fire Sunday afternoon in Alameda County sent three people to the hospital and displaced two others, according to fire officials.
Just before 2 p.m., crews were alerted to a structure fire in the 20500 block of Forest Avenue in Castro Valley. Upon arrival, they found an apartment complex in flames.
The Alameda County Fire Department said that two adults and an elderly person suffered smoke inhalation.
Two other residents were displaced and have received help from the American Red Cross, fire officials said.