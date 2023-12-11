Driver shoots at man, dog in pickup in Castro Valley road rage incident

CASTRO VALLEY – Authorities in the East Bay are searching for a driver who shot at a man and a dog during an apparent road rage incident in Castro Valley on Monday.

According to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office, the incident started in the area of Foothill Boulevard and Castro Valley Boulevard around 12:40 p.m. Deputies said a 70-year-old man and his 14-year-dog were in their pickup when the suspect attempted to pass them.

As they continued eastbound on Castro Valley Blvd. towards Redwood Road, the sheriff's office said the suspect shot the bed of the pickup twice before fleeing the scene.

Following the incident, the victim drove to the nearby California Highway Patrol substation on Redwood Road to safety.

"The victim was startled, but fortunately, unharmed," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Deputies did not say what led up to the shooting.

The suspect vehicle was described as a white or light-colored sedan. A description of the suspect was not immediately available.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Alameda County Sheriff's Office at 510-667-7721.