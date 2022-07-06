Castro Valley man, former Team USA Softball president, accused of lewd acts with child

CASTRO VALLEY – A Castro Valley man who once led the governing body for softball in the United States has been accused of multiple sex offenses with a child, authorities said.

On Tuesday, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of 61-year-old John Gouveia on April 14. Gouveia is facing eight counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under the age of 14.

Gouveia was booked into the Alameda County Jail on an arrest warrant with $250,000 bail. He was released on bond the same day.

John Gouveia Sacramento County Sheriff's Office

Deputies said Gouveia worked for the national governing council for girls' softball between 1991 and 2019, serving as commissioner of USA Softball of Northern California, along with being president of USA Softball.

Gouveia also worked for the Hayward Area Recreation and Park District for 25 years, retiring as the district's general manager in 2016.

Deputies stress that the victim was not associated with either USA Softball or the park district.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office Child Abuse Bureau at 916-874-5191 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-HELP.