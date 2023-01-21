Castro Valley clothing optional community isolated by massive landslide

CASTRO VALLEY -- The havoc created by 22 days of rains continued to create headaches for residents across the Bay Area including a clothing optional community near Castro Valley.

Local resident Robby Phillips said the access problems began around New Years Eve when erosion began slowly eating away at the only road into the Sequoians Clothes Free Property.

"It started New Years Eve and the little bits of it would go away and it would be fine," Phillips, who has lived on the property for 26 years, told KPIX.

But this week the entire private roadway leading to the Sequoians Clothes Free Property collapsed.

When asked how many people are on the other side just waiting to get back into Castro Valley and the East Bay Phillips said 11 residents had access only by a foot path.

"There are seven families and a total of eleven people live on the grounds and everyone is fine and getting in and out," he said.

The private roadway is washed out so residents have made a walkway just to cross over it. There is also an auxiliary road so fhey are not trapped in the rural area.

Residents say it is not an emergency situation even though the bypasses are dangerous .

Phillips says they have plans to fix the road and that everyone living on the other side of it has propane , food, water and power.

The 8-acre site started as a nudist club in 1947. It is open to the public April through October.

"Its for people who enjoy swimming and hiking without wearing a bathing suit," Phillips said. "It's like any place else...just minus the clothes. There is a whole big area up there with a parking lot and office and recreation hall and there are seven homes. They just cant drive out. "