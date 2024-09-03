Watch CBS News
San Francisco & Peninsula News

1 dead after cars go over ledge near Cliff House in San Francisco

By Jose Fabian

CBS San Francisco

The San Francisco Fire Department said one person died after two cars went over the ledge near the Cliff House on Tuesday.

According to SF Fire, the cars crashed through the wall on Point Lobos and went down the cliff. 

Officials said two people were involved in the crash. One of them died, and the extent of the injuries of the other person was not released.

The two victims were solo occupants of the two vehicles. SF Fire said the person who died was the driver of the Lexus SUV.

This is a breaking news story. Additional details will be added.

Jose Fabian

Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.

