1 dead after cars go over ledge near Cliff House in San Francisco

The San Francisco Fire Department said one person died after two cars went over the ledge near the Cliff House on Tuesday.

According to SF Fire, the cars crashed through the wall on Point Lobos and went down the cliff.

#yourSFFD is on scene on Point Lobos at the Cliff House where 2 cars have crashed through the wall onto the cliff below.

The road is closed.

Firefighters are working to evaluate injuries. pic.twitter.com/ULmtkItiEu — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) September 4, 2024

Officials said two people were involved in the crash. One of them died, and the extent of the injuries of the other person was not released.

The two victims were solo occupants of the two vehicles. SF Fire said the person who died was the driver of the Lexus SUV.

This is a breaking news story. Additional details will be added.