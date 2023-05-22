Hayward Samba group prepares to dazzle crowd at Carnaval

HAYWARD -- In Brazil, the Rhythm of Samba is everywhere and in just weeks those same sounds will fill the air right here in the Bay Area at San Francisco's 45th annual Carnaval celebration and parade.

For months now the Raio De Luz Samba dance group has been gathering in Hayward, getting ready to wow the crowd with their moves and dazzling costumes and headdresses.

"Many of us were drawn to Samba because of these costumes, and the feathers and diamonds," said Raio De Luz Samba Studio Founder and Artistic Director, Leticia Imehana, who knows this is more than just about the music.

Participating is also an opportunity for all women from all walks of life and all levels of dance, to come together and celebrate each other.

"I think there's a lot of stigmas being Brazilian, being Latina and being able to participate," said Imehana, "but we like to let people know that you are welcome from any background, as long as you are representing Brazil and its culture with authenticity and grace."

The environment is accepting and encouraging but it also takes hard work and endurance to dance in these heels and costumes.

"As Samba dancers, you earn your costumes, it is something of a milestone unlike anything the dancers have experienced," Imehana said.

"The sheer joy of opening the box and wearing it knowing that it takes a lot of endurance, they do have metal frames, so it often adds about 5-7 pounds of weight, in addition to full-blown cardio in heels."

Samba gives them an opportunity to come together to express their own uniqueness and confidence while celebrating the music and culture.

This is the third year the group will participate in Carnaval. Last year they made their mark by walking away with the prestigious spirit award. It was a huge honor for them to be recognized amongst their peers for their hard work in such a short about of time.