Carlos Dominguez, suspect in Davis serial stabbings, deemed competent to stand trial

By Richard Ramos

DAVIS — A state hospital has determined that Carlos Dominguez, the man suspected of killing two people and nearly killing another in a series of stabbings in Davis, is competent to stand trial, prosecutors said Thursday.

Melinda Aiello, the Yolo County assistant chief deputy district attorney, confirmed to CBS Sacramento that Dominguez, 21, will return to the Yolo County Jail and is set to appear back in court at 9 a.m. on January 5.

Back in June, a court-appointed doctor deemed Dominguez mentally unfit to stand trial. The doctor reported that they diagnosed Dominguez with schizophrenia.

Dominguez, a former UC Davis student, is accused of three separate stabbings that occurred over five days during the spring of 2023.

The two victims killed were David Breaux, 50, and UC Davis student Karim Abou Najm, 20. Kimberlee Guillory, 64, the only survivor, was stabbed multiple times through a tent.

Breaux was a beloved figure in Davis known as the "Compassion Guy." Abou Najm was just weeks away from graduating. Both men were killed in city parks.

First published on December 28, 2023 / 8:35 PM PST

