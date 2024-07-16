Caretaker arrested for alleged rape of elderly woman, assault of adult daughter in Kentfield

The paid caretaker of an elderly North Bay woman was arrested after raping the woman and assaulting her adult daughter who had arrived home to find the sexual assault in progress, authorities said Tuesday.

The Marin County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened on July 14 in Kentfield at about 5:30 p.m. A woman told deputies she arrived at the residence and saw the caretaker raping her mother; after she yelled at him to stop the man grabbed her by the throat and choked her until she lost consciousness, the Sheriff's Office said.

The caretaker dragged the daughter to the kitchen and when she woke up, the man held her at knife point, threatening to kill her if she called the police, the Sheriff's Office said.

The suspect, identified as 23-year-old resident Yumi Zingkhai, held her captive for nearly two hours until she was able to convince him to leave the home and attend to personal matters he mentioned were important to him, according to the office.

After Zingkhai left the home, the adult daughter called 911. The Sheriff's Office said Zingkhai went to his own home and told his girlfriend he was suicidal but needed to return to his employer's home.

Zingkhai's girlfriend accompanied him on the way back to the victims' residence while she attempted to call 911 because of his suicidal statements. The Sheriff's Office said Zinghkai took her phone and began to assault her as he drove, striking her multiple times while in the vehicle, the office said.

Zingkhai arrived back at the victims' home as deputies and detectives were on the scene conducting their investigation. After seeing law enforcement outside the home, Zingkhai allegedly pushed his girlfriend from the moving vehicle and attempted to flee but he was caught by patrol officers.

Deputies arrested Zingkhai on a litany of charges, including rape, attempted murder, elder abuse, kidnapping, lewd and lascivious act by a caretaker on a dependent adult, battery with serious bodily injury, robbery, false imprisonment, and domestic violence, among other charges.

He was being held without bail pending his arraignment.