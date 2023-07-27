Car plows into San Leandro home in early morning crash

SAN LEANDRO -- Police in San Leandro are investigating a solo vehicle crash into a home early Thursday morning that rendered the structure uninhabitable.

At around 1 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to the 1500 block of 148th Avenue after receiving reports of a vehicle colliding with a house. Arriving officers found a single occupant in the vehicle, but were unable to confirm if the person was the driver.

The sole occupant suffered serious injuries and was extricated from the vehicle by Alameda County Fire personnel and was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Despite the extensive damage to the home, the resident was not injured in the crash.

Police said they have not confirmed whether narcotics or intoxicants were involved in the crash. Currently, there are no charges pending against the occupant who was found inside the vehicle.

The resident at the home voluntarily relocated after the structure was determined to be uninhabitable by Alameda County Fire officials. PG&E crews were called to the scene due to the proximity of the vehicle to the home's gas line, but there was no risk to the home or surrounding neighborhood.