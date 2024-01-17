Car plows into auto body shop in Oakland

East Bay News

A car slammed into an Oakland auto body shop Tuesday night, according to the fire department.

At about 8:30 p.m., the Oakland Fire Department responded to the 1700 block of International Boulevard, where a sedan had driven into the front of the building.

 
The shop, Turbo Auto Body, suffered major damage, though the driver of the car was able to walk away from the crash with no injuries, according to Oakland Fire. It is not known if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision.

At 10:30 p.m., officials said that building engineers would remain at the scene for several hours. International Boulevard remained closed in the westbound direction between 17th and 18th Avenues. 

