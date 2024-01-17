Car plows into auto body shop in Oakland

A car slammed into an Oakland auto body shop Tuesday night, according to the fire department.

At about 8:30 p.m., the Oakland Fire Department responded to the 1700 block of International Boulevard, where a sedan had driven into the front of the building.

At approx 830pm, OFD responded to a vehicle accident in the 1700 block of International. The driver was able to walk away without injury. The auto-body shop suffered major damage. Building Engineers will be on scene for several hrs. WB lanes closed b/w 17th/18th & International. pic.twitter.com/QFTAIyoNwB — Oakland Fire Department (CA) (@OaklandFireCA) January 17, 2024



The shop, Turbo Auto Body, suffered major damage, though the driver of the car was able to walk away from the crash with no injuries, according to Oakland Fire. It is not known if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision.

At 10:30 p.m., officials said that building engineers would remain at the scene for several hours. International Boulevard remained closed in the westbound direction between 17th and 18th Avenues.