Driver hospitalized after car goes over cliff off Highway 1 in Santa Cruz County

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY – A car went off state Highway 1 near Scott Creek Bridge and plunged over a 300-foot cliff Friday afternoon, the California Highway Patrol said.

The 61-year-old driver, identified as a man from San Carlos, was transported to Stanford Medical Center with major injuries, Officer Jennifer Simmons said.

A Cal Fire helicopter during a rescue of a driver that plunged off Highway 1 in Santa Cruz County on July 14, 2023. Cal Fire CZU

The single-car crash of the 2023 Kia Forte was reported about 1:35 p.m., she said.

A Cal Fire helicopter from the Alma Helitak Base in Los Gatos lifted the man off the ocean beach, Cal Fire said in a social media post.