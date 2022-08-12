Car plows into San Jose apartment building, igniting 2-alarm gas fire
SAN JOSE -- Crews in San Jose are at the scene of two-alarm apartment building fire Friday afternoon ignited by a car crashing into the building's gas meter, authorities said.
San Jose firefighters responding to the vehicle colliding with the building on the 5600 block of Calmor Court shortly before 4 p.m..
The San Jose Fire Department tweeted information and photos about the collision and fire.
Firefighters reported heavy smoke and flames due to the car striking the building's gas meter. Firefighters upgraded the response to a second alarm at 4:16 p.m.
By that time the fire had extended into the attic of the two-story, four-unit apartment building. PG&E crews have also responded to the scene. Utility workers have secured electrical and are trying to shut off gas to the building.
So far there were no reports of injuries at the incident. Residents are being asked to avoid the area.
