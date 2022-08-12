Car plows into San Jose apartment building, igniting 2-alarm gas fire

SAN JOSE -- Crews in San Jose are at the scene of two-alarm apartment building fire Friday afternoon ignited by a car crashing into the building's gas meter, authorities said.

San Jose firefighters responding to the vehicle colliding with the building on the 5600 block of Calmor Court shortly before 4 p.m..

The San Jose Fire Department tweeted information and photos about the collision and fire.

Firefighters are responding to a vehicle into an apartment building on the 5600 block of Calmor Ct. Heavy smoke and flames due to a gas meter being struck. Please avoid the area. TOC 3:54pm pic.twitter.com/GoGchG1fp3 — San José Fire Dept. (@SJFD) August 12, 2022

Firefighters reported heavy smoke and flames due to the car striking the building's gas meter. Firefighters upgraded the response to a second alarm at 4:16 p.m.

By that time the fire had extended into the attic of the two-story, four-unit apartment building. PG&E crews have also responded to the scene. Utility workers have secured electrical and are trying to shut off gas to the building.

UPDATE: Fire response on Caldor Ct upgraded to 2nd alarm at 4:16pm. Fire has extended into the attic of the 2-story, 4 unit apartment building. No reports of injuries at this time. @PGE4Me responding and has secured electrical, gas pending. pic.twitter.com/iHWBtw70VT — San José Fire Dept. (@SJFD) August 12, 2022

So far there were no reports of injuries at the incident. Residents are being asked to avoid the area.