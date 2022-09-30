Car flies off cliff on Highway 1 near Gray Whale Cove State Beach

SAN MATEO COAST -- A car hurled off a cliff on Highway 1 Friday morning, crashing onto the coastal beach more than 200 feet below in the area of Gray Whale Cove State Beach.

Cal Fire tweeted out images of the crash scene just south of the Tom Lantos tunnel and Devil's Slide as crews were readying to descend down the cliff to the beach.

There was no immediate word on the condition of the occupant or occupants of the car. Nor were any details released as to the possible cause of the crash.

HAPPENING NOW: One lane of Hwy 1 is closed at Devils Slide, S of Tom Lantos tunnel. A car has been spotted on the beach at bottom of cliff. pic.twitter.com/yJqUkJzsO8 — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) September 30, 2022

The rescue effort has forced the closure of at least one lane of Highway 1 at Gray Whale Cove State Beach. There was no estimated time on when the roadway will reopen. Use I-280 and Hwy 92 as an alternate route.