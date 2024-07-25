Car fire on Bay Bridge blocks westbound lanes

A car fire blocked westbound lanes at the foot of the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge late Thursday morning.

The vehicle burned in the left lane just before the Harrison Street exit. It was reported at around 11:37 a.m.

The three left lanes were blocked as firefighters worked to put out the fire. The cause of the vehicle fire was not known and there was no word of any injuries.

Crews put out a car fire in the westbound left lane of the Bay Bridge just before the Harrison Street exit, July 25, 2024. KPIX

Within the traffic backup heading westbound on the eastern span of the bridge, a vehicle and a motorcycle collided and an ambulance was on the scene.

No other information was immediately available.