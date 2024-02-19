Watch CBS News
Person found dead inside burning car in Santa Rosa

A person was found dead in a vehicle in Santa Rosa after first responders arrived at the scene of a car fire, California Highway Patrol said.

At about 11:50 p.m. Friday, CHP responded to a vehicle on fire at 5250 Bennett Valley Road, which was later identified as a white BMW 535i.

Initial reports were that the vehicle was unoccupied, but after fire crews, deputies and CHP units responded to the scene and the flames were extinguished, a deceased body was located in the driver's seat.

An initial investigation indicated the BMW was traveling eastbound on Bennett Valley Road, but left the roadway at a high rate of speed and collided with a tree. No other vehicles are believed to be involved.

The exact cause of the crash is under investigation and it is not known if alcohol or drugs were a factor.

The identity of the person is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. 

