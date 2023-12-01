Car fire burning near Oakland Coliseum produces think black smoke by I-880

Fire crews in Oakland responded to a vehicle fire that was burning near I-880 late Friday morning, authorities confirmed.

A traffic camera showed a large plume of black smoke pouring into the sky when the incident started shortly after 11 a.m. Oakland Fire said units responded to the car fire in a parking lot near 66th Avenue, Zhone Way and Oakport Street near the freeway and right across from the Oakland Coliseum.

KPIX reporter Da Lin was driving by at the time and captured video of the car burning and said he saw a tire get blown clean off one of the car's wheel rims when the fire started.

Fire crews were on the scene, but so far there is no update from the Oakland Fire Department or CHP on the status of the fire.