Car crashes into San Mateo pet hospital; no one injured

SAN MATEO — A car crashed into a San Mateo pet hospital on Wednesday afternoon, San Mateo police said.

The crash is under investigation, but police said the driver told them her foot slipped.

"While most crashes into buildings happen due to pedal confusion, wet weather can definitely cause wet shoes, slick tires, and impair vision," police said.

No people or pets were injured, police said.

The city building inspector and San Mateo Consolidated Fire Department responded to the scene as well.