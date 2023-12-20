Car crashes into San Mateo pet hospital; no one injured
SAN MATEO — A car crashed into a San Mateo pet hospital on Wednesday afternoon, San Mateo police said.
The crash is under investigation, but police said the driver told them her foot slipped.
"While most crashes into buildings happen due to pedal confusion, wet weather can definitely cause wet shoes, slick tires, and impair vision," police said.
No people or pets were injured, police said.
The city building inspector and San Mateo Consolidated Fire Department responded to the scene as well.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.