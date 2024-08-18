Car crashes into building in San Francisco's Union Square; 4 hospitalized

Four people were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries early Sunday morning after a car collided with the corner of a building in San Francisco's Union Square neighborhood.

The San Francisco Fire Department posted video and photos from the incident on X at 2:38 a.m. Sunday, saying that Stockton Street was closed at Post Street due to the collision.

Stockton is closed at Post as #YourSFFD tends to passengers of a single vehicle into a building at the corner. 4 of the 5 will be taken to local hospitals with non life threatening injuries.

No ETA of when the intersection will reopen.

SF Building inspectors are also responding. pic.twitter.com/OySn0MuNa6 — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) August 18, 2024

Photos showed that a black sedan had crashed into the corner pillar of a brick building containing the Breitling Boutique at 299 Post. Fire officials said four out of the five passengers in the car were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

There was no word of when the intersection will reopen provided in the post, but SF Building inspectors also responded to the collision to assess the structural damage to the building.