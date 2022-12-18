Car crashes into Mountain View post office Saturday afternoon

MOUNTAIN VIEW -- Police in Mountain View say no one was injured after a vehicle crashed into the U.S. Post Office on Hope Street Saturday afternoon.

Photo: Mountain View Police Dept

The post office, located in downtown Mountain View east of Castro Street, is at 211 Hope St.

The building did not sustain structural damage, police said.

The collision was not the result of a medical emergency nor were drugs or alcohol factors in the collision, according to a police update on social media.