Watch CBS News
San Francisco & Peninsula News

Car crashes into Mountain View post office Saturday afternoon

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

MOUNTAIN VIEW -- Police in Mountain View say no one was injured after a vehicle crashed into the U.S. Post Office on Hope Street Saturday afternoon.

Car Into Post Office
Photo: Mountain View Police Dept

The post office, located in downtown Mountain View east of Castro Street, is at 211 Hope St.

The building did not sustain structural damage, police said.

The collision was not the result of a medical emergency nor were drugs or alcohol factors in the collision, according to a police update on social media.

First published on December 17, 2022 / 7:01 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.