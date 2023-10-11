Watch CBS News
Car crash causes gas leak near Filbert, Fillmore streets in San Francisco

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

SAN FRANCISCO — A gas leak shut down traffic the area of Filbert Street between Fillmore and Steiner streets in San Francisco on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the San Francisco Police Department, the gas leak was caused by a vehicle collision. As of 4 p.m., streets were closed off to vehicles and foot traffic as crews work to fix the problem.

There was no estimated time of re-open.

