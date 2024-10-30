Car belonging to missing Anaheim man found in rural Mendocino County

Authorities in a Northern California county announced Tuesday that they have located the vehicle of an Orange County man who has been missing since June.

The Mendocino County Sheriff's Office said the Anaheim man, only known as Kojoe, was last seen on June 26. Deputies said Kojoe was planning to go to Yosemite National Park and had planned to return three days later.

Kojoe has not been heard from or seen since. Attempts by has family to call his phone have gone straight to voicemail.

On Aug. 16, the California Highway Patrol located Kojoe's 2009 black Infiniti M35 sedan in a rural part of Mendocino County, more than 200 miles away from Yosemite. The vehicle was found along Highway 128 near the town of Navarro, a few miles east of the Paul Dimmick Campground.

Authorities have conducted multiple searches of Kojoe in the area, but he has not been found. The case remains under investigation.

Kojoe is described as a 59-year-old African American man, standing about 5'9" and weighing about 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Mendocino County Sheriff's Office at 707-463-4086 or to call the agency's tip line at 707-234-2100.