Capitola police arrest suspect in recent bank robbery

Police in Capitola on Tuesday arrested the suspect in a recent bank robbery at his home, according to a social media post.

According to a Facebook post Tuesday afternoon, the suspect, was wanted in connection with a bank robbery that happened on the afternoon of March 1 at about 1:30 p.m. On that day, Capitola police officers responded to the crime reported at CoAmerica Bank on the 1900 block of 41st Avenue. Police leading the investigation identified the suspect as Capitola resident Travis Antonio Sanchez.

On Tuesday, Officers took Sanchez into custody without incident at his Capitola home.

Capitola bank-robbery suspect Travis Antonio Sanchez in police custody. Capitola Police Department

Police said Sanchez was booked into the Santa Cruz County Jail and is being charged with felony robbery. Authorities noted that a "no-bail" order was granted by a local judge.

Capitola police are working with another local law enforcement agency and will provide additional details as the investigation progresses. Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact Detectives at (831) 475-4242.