Explosion, fire on Christmas morning damages home in Capitola near Santa Cruz

Authorities in Santa Cruz County have launched an investigation after an apparent gas explosion and fire damaged a home on Christmas morning.

According to police in the coastal community of Capitola, the incident took place around 5:10 a.m. Wednesday at a building on the 100 block of Lawn Way, not far from Capitola Beach. When emergency personnel arrived, they evacuated nearby residents and investigated.

Police said Thursday that the structural integrity of the building has been compromised. Three residents have been displaced as a result of the fire.

12/26/24 1000 hours UPDATE: Roadways are reopened to vehicle traffic except for a single section of 100 Monterey Avenue.... Posted by Capitola Police Department on Wednesday, December 25, 2024

No injuries were reported.

According to officers, the fire is not believed to be suspicious in nature.

A safety zone has been established around the damaged home, which has been fenced off. As of Thursday morning, a stretch of the 100 block of Monterey Avenue remained closed.