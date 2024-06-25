Capitol Station reopens in San Jose after VTA light rail train derailment

The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) reopened Capitol Light Rail Station in San Jose early Tuesday morning, hours after a train partially derailed in the area.

The VTA said in a statement that crews were able to repair the affected track at the Capitol Station where a light rail car slipped off the tracks around 12:40 p.m. Monday while attempting to switch directions.

Although Capitol Station is again operating, the VTA said that a bus bridge is still in effect between Santa Teresa Station and the reopened stop until July 1 due to "previously scheduled state of good repair work."

"When the derailment happened, the bus bridge was extended to Curtner, but Capitol is now open for train service," the transportation authority said.