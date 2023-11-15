Woman arrested for road rage hit-and-run involving motorcyclist in Campbell

CAMPBELL – A South Bay woman was arrested over the weekend and faces multiple charges following a hit-and-run involving a motorcyclist in Campbell.

Officers with the Campbell Police Department arrested 69-year-old Diane Salvadore of San Jose on Sunday. According to officers, Salvadore intentionally hit the motorcyclist during a road rage incident, before fleeing the scene.

Additional details about the incident were not immediately available.

Police said Wednesday that Salvadore was connected to another hit-and-run that also took place in Campbell seven years ago, but did not elaborate further.

Salvadore was booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, hit-and-run and attempted vehicular manslaughter. She has since posted bail, police said.