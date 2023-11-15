Watch CBS News
Crime

Woman arrested for road rage hit-and-run involving motorcyclist in Campbell

By Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now - Morning Edition 11/15/23
PIX Now - Morning Edition 11/15/23 11:53

CAMPBELL – A South Bay woman was arrested over the weekend and faces multiple charges following a hit-and-run involving a motorcyclist in Campbell.

Officers with the Campbell Police Department arrested 69-year-old Diane Salvadore of San Jose on Sunday. According to officers, Salvadore intentionally hit the motorcyclist during a road rage incident, before fleeing the scene.

Additional details about the incident were not immediately available.

Police said Wednesday that Salvadore was connected to another hit-and-run that also took place in Campbell seven years ago, but did not elaborate further.

Salvadore was booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, hit-and-run and attempted vehicular manslaughter. She has since posted bail, police said.

First published on November 15, 2023 / 11:39 AM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.