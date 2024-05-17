Campbell police seek assault suspect who appears to pose for victim's photo

CAMPBELL – Police in the South Bay are searching for a man suspected in a daytime assault of a man earlier this month and appeared to pose for a photo taken by the victim.

According to Campbell Police, the victim was walking southbound on San Tomas Aquino Road on May 4 when the suspect approached. Police said the suspect punched the victim in the stomach before fleeing the scene.

The victim followed the suspect. Near the area of Elam and Crockett avenues, police said the victim captured a photo of the suspect, who appeared to pause for the picture.

The suspect was last seen headed westbound on Elam Avenue towards Harriet Drive.

Police describe the suspect as a man in his 20s or 30s. The photo provided by the victim shows a man with brown hair and a beard. The man also was wearing headphones, a sweater, jeans and black and white shoes.

Anyone with information about the incident or who can identify the suspect is asked to call Campbell Police at 408-866-2101.