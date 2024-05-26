Campbell man arrested for punching elderly man in the face, kicking cop

CAMPBELL -- Campbell police arrested a man Saturday morning on two counts of elder abuse and battery on an officer.

Nicholas Hosteter, 25, was taken into custody at his Campbell home following an incident on Friday morning when a 75-year-old man out for a walk was allegedly punched in the face by Hosteter in the area of Inwood Drive and Elam Avenue.

According to police, Hosteter again threatened the victim a couple hours later when the man, accompanied by family members, returned to the area to look for surveillance cameras.

With the assistance of Hosteter's parents, police arrested him as he was leaving his home on Saturday morning. While he was being booked, he allegedly kicked an officer.